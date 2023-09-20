Police: Woman says gunman shot her boyfriend in chest while walking in deep south Miami-Dade

MIAMI – A woman said she was walking with her boyfriend when a gunman shot him in the chest on Tuesday in deep south Miami-Dade County’s Naranja area, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Roosevelt Roberts shot Christopher Chiofalo on the left side of his chest near the area of the South Miami-Dade Busway and Southwest 272 Street, also known as Epmore Drive, police said.

A witness said she heard an argument and shooting before she saw a man running, and another witness said she heard a shot fired and also saw a man running, according to the police arrest form.

Two Miami-Dade police officers responded at about 3:20 p.m., Tuesday, to the Jiffy Lube, at 26990 S. Dixie Highway, and found Chiofalo wounded, according to the police arrest report.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took Chiofalo to the Jackson South Medical Center. He survived, but his condition was critical, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Roosevelt Roberts was convicted of operating as an unlicensed pawnbrokerin 2019, 2020, and 2022 in Miami-Dade County. (Florida Department of Corrections)

Police officers found Roberts walking westbound along Southwest 280 Street near 143 Court, and arrested him. It’s unclear why he decided to shoot him or what the argument was about. Correctional officers booked Roberts at Turner Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Roberts was a wanted man. His status with the Florida Department of Corrections was that he was an “absconder/fugitive” under supervision for a probation felony from 2019 to 2024 over convictions in 2019, 2020, and 2022 for operating as an unlicensed pawnbroker.

Miami-Dade records also show he was arrested about a dozen times in the last decade for charges that included grand theft in 2011, and possession of marijuana in 2007 and 2004.

Roberts is facing charges of second-degree attempted murder with a deadly weapon and providing a false name after arrest. He was out on probation over a case of dealing in stolen property, records show.

Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Michelle A. Delancy is presiding over the attempted murder case. His bond review was set for 9:15 a.m., on Thursday, and his arraignment for 9 a.m. on Oct. 10.