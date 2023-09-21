2 hospitalized following crash on Turnpike in southwest Miami-Dade

Two people were hospitalized after a crash in southwest Miami-Dade on Thursday morning.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were hospitalized following a crash on Florida’s Turnpike in southwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to the crash around 9:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Quail Roost Drive.

Authorities said one adult was transported as a trauma alert to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and another adult was transported to another local hospital.

MDFR personnel said one victim involved in the crash was extracted from their vehicle and was treated by first responders.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where debris from a black SUV was scattered throughout the road and a mini trailer was flipped on its side following the crash.

Sky 10 also spotted a mangled car that was involved in the crash with its roof detached from the vehicle.

Police blocked off four lanes of the Turnpike following the crash and made two lanes available, but said drivers should expect some major delays.

The conditions of the drivers and other victims are unclear at this time and the cause of the crash has not been released.