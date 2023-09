Florida man wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game at Race Trac

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A man hit the jackpot in Florida after playing a lottery scratch-off game, Lottery officials announced this week.

Krenar Gavani, 57, of Clearwater, claimed his $1 million prize Wednesday after playing the “$1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular” scratch-off game.

According to Lottery officials, Gavani chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

He purchased the scratch-off ticket from a Race Trac gas station in his hometown.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $50 scratch-off game, $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular, launched in February and features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million,” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “Additionally, the scratch-off tickets are filled with more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”