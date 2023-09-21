Miami PD: 1 injured in Wynwood shooting

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting in Wynwood that left one person injured Thursday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Northwest Miami Court and 20th Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

Police said officers found one person at the scene who had been shot.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but his or her condition has not yet been released.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene after the shooting as police dusted a car for fingerprints down an alleyway.

(WPLG)