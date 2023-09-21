Woman threatened to bomb Broward courthouse, children’s hospital, police station, deputies say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale woman appeared in court Wednesday after authorities alleged she called in a three-part bomb threat earlier this week.

According to a Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Ashley Nicole Bernard, 34, called the Broward County Regional Communications Center on Tuesday and made the threat to the dispatcher.

Authorities allege she said:

“There’s gonna be three bombs. There(’s) going to be a bomb at the Broward County Courthouse. That is going to be in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. There is going to be (a) bomb on Exit 21, Hollywood Boulevard, the police station right across from Target. The last bomb will be at the Joe DiMaggio Memorial (sic) Hospital.” BSO arrest report

Deputies said after they went to Bernard’s home on Waverly Road, they let her know that they were there to investigate a bomb threat against the Hollywood Police Department.

She then blurted out that they were also there to investigate a threat against Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, the report states.

Bernard also posted threats to her Instagram account, deputies said.

“There’s too many hospitals and police stations to shoot up so Hollywood PD and the Broward Sheriff’s Office will be shot up first,” authorities say she wrote. “I’ll find their families and wipe them off the face of the earth not the children though.”

Bernard remained in the North Broward Bureau jail Thursday on three charges of making a false bomb threat and one charge of written threats to kill. She was being held on a $20,000 bond.