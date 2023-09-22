1 person hospitalized after fire breaks out inside Miami apartment building

MIAMI – One person was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center Friday morning after a fire erupted inside an apartment building in Miami, first responders confirmed.

According to Miami Fire Rescue officials, the fire was reported at a public housing apartment building in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 63rd Street.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 8:45 a.m. as the outside walls around at least two first-floor windows appeared to be charred.

Authorities did not immediately release further details about the victim’s injuries or their health status.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.