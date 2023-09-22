Construction worker hospitalized after falling 12 feet while working at Miami building

MIAMI – A construction worker was airlifted to the trauma center at HCA Florida Aventura Hospital Friday afternoon after he fell while working at a building in Miami, first responders confirmed.

The accident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. at 400 NE 67th St.

According to City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue officials, firefighters arrived to the two-story building that is under construction and found the worker who had fallen about 12 feet.

The department’s Technical Rescue Team (TRT) and Heavy Rescue 6 crew used a ladder truck to safely lower the worker to awaiting paramedics.

Officials said the worker suffered minor injuries, but met “trauma center criteria.”

“Since Ryder Trauma Center is currently on temporary diversion, the patient was transported to Aventura Hospital Trauma Center via Miami-Dade Fire Air Rescue,” a spokesperson for Miami Fire Rescue said in an email to Local 10 News.

Further details about the accident were not immediately released.