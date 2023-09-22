Pawn Shop crook caught on camera cleaning out store’s safe

Police in North Miami are searching for a criminal who was caught on camera breaking into a pawn shop through the roof.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Police in North Miami are searching for a criminal who was caught on camera breaking into a pawn shop through the roof.

The crook was also observed crawling on the ground, likely trying to avoid security cameras recording his every move.

Alex Davila, a manager at Bee Pawn off Northwest 7th Avenue in North Miami says the suspect came back again and broke into the shops safe.

“He spent the first hour trying to break into our decoy safe, and he wasn’t successful,” Davila said.

He said the suspect came back a second time and broke into another safe. He got away with more than $165,000 worth of gold, cash, and watches.

Surveillance shows him cleaning out the safe, flash light in hand, loading up a large trash bag.

He then left the same way he came, with the gold, cash, and watches in tote.

Davila said he is frustrated and wants police to make an arrest, adding the store’s safe was cleaned out and that he wants the items back.

The manager said investigators believe the suspect is a recent customer who sold the store a saw.

“North Miami police is on him,” said Davila. “They are doing a great job. I’m pretty sure he is going to get caught soon.”