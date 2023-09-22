Plantation PD: Student arrested after threatening to kill teacher, other students

A police officer stands outside South Plantation High School after the campus was placed on lockdown on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.

PLANTATION, Fla. – A student has been arrested after a teacher at South Plantation High School received a text earlier this week which included threats to kill her and other students at the school, authorities confirmed.

Police said the text was received shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday while the teacher was at the school, located at 1300 SW 54th Ave.

“The school was immediately placed on lockdown, the teacher was placed in a secure location, and the students of that classroom were secured in place with the armed school safety officer,” the Plantation Police Department said in a news release.

According to authorities, multiple police officers responded to the school, established a perimeter and conducted a search of the area.

Police said a student suspect was quickly identified and located on campus.

According to authorities, the student was not in possession of any weapons and the lockdown was lifted.

The student has since been arrested and faces charges of making written threats, which is a felony, and disturbing a school function, which is a misdemeanor.

“PARENTS: We again urge you to please speak to your children about the consequences of making verbal or written threats,” the news release stated. “ALL threats will be thoroughly investigated by detectives and any perpetrators will be charged accordingly.”

Police have not released the student’s name, age or gender.