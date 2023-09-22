Police search for man in photo as investigation into violent Fort Lauderdale rape continues

Police in Fort Lauderdale would like to speak to this man in regard to an investigation into a violent rape.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police detectives are following any and all leads in the search for a violent rapist who is still on the run.

Police released a photo of a man they want to talk to as they investigate a possible connection and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

A woman was violently attacked inside her home off Northwest 18th Avenue at the Pine Crest Apartments on Sept. 15.

On Thursday, police released a photo of a man who was captured on surveillance video Monday. Officer said a homeowner off Northeast 2nd Street reported the man in the video tried punching numbers into their front door.

The department said, in part:

“The suspect in the image closely resembles the description of the suspect we are attempting to identify in the on-going sexual battery/burglary battery investigation that took place on September 15th.”

Local 10 News previously spoke to the woman who was raped.

“He said if you don’t do what I want to do I’m going to kill you,” said the victim, whose identity Local 10 News is not revealing.

That woman, who is also fighting cancer and currently in treatment, described the brutal attack.

“I told him I was a cancer patient, he said I don’t care what you are,” she said.

Investigators said they are investigating a possible connection between the man in the photo and the violent sexual assault, but they stress he is not considered a suspect at this time.

The description police have is a man about 6-foot tall with a muscular build, clean shaven with dreadlocks to the neck.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.