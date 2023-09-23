Costco recalls 48,000 mattresses due to possible mold exposure

About 48,000 mattresses sold at Costco are under recall after over 500 consumers reported mold growing on them, the Consumer Safety Product Commission said on Thursday.

The mattresses, sold only at Costco stores and on Costco.com, were made by FXI and sold under the Novaform brand name between January and June of this year.

According to the CSPC, the mattresses were sold at Costco stores in the San Francisco Bay region and the Northwest, as well as online on the retailer’s website, with prices ranging from $150 to $750.

CPSC officials said the recall only applies to the “Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch” and “Novaform DreamAway 8-inch” mattresses.

According to the CPSC, foam inside the mattress could have been exposed to water during manufacturing, allowing mold to develop — a potential health risk to people who are allergic to mold or who have compromised immune systems or damaged lungs.

What Costco mattresses were recalled?

FXI manufactured the Costco-exclusive mattresses. The “Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch,” sold in the following sizes and with the following serial numbers, were recalled:

King: 1413200.

Cal King: 1413201.

Queen: 1413202.

Full: 1413203.

Twin: 1413204.

The “Novaform DreamAway 8-inch,” sold in the following sizes and with the following item numbers, were recalled:

Twin: 1698562.

Full: 1698564.

Costco is also directly reaching out to people who purchased the mattresses to alert them to the recall.

How to get a refund or replacement?

The CPSC said consumers should contact FXI for either a full refund or a free replacement mattress, including free delivery of the new mattress and pick up and disposal of the recalled item.

To get a refund or replacement, consumers should call FXI at (888) 886-2057 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday to speak with a customer service representative.