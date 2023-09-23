Deputies arrest 3 suspects after police pursuit from Pompano Beach to Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three suspects on Friday after a police pursuit that started in Pompano Beach and ended after a crash in Sunrise, according to deputies.

The suspects were in a car that had been stolen out of Plantation and had a tag that had been stolen in Miami-Dade County, according to Claudinne Caro, a spokeswoman for BSO.

A BSO helicopter was following the suspects when there was a crash in the area of West Oakland Park Boulevard and Belle Terre Road. While the three suspects left the stolen car and took off running, the driver of the other crashed car suffered minor injuries, according to Caro.

Deputies caught up to the trio and arrested them on Friday night with the help of a SWAT Team.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.