Deputies ID suspect in connection with fatal shooting at Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – An 84-year-old man was arrested Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting that took place Friday afternoon at a popular beach park in Palm Beach County, authorities said.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Papaver Dubois, was arrested overnight Saturday and faces a second-degree murder charge after a man was gunned down at Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach.

Investigators said the shooting occurred just after 3 p.m.

According to WPTV, when PBSO deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim dead, floating in the water.

Jail records show Dubois was booked into the main Palm Beach County at 2:41 a.m. Saturday.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

WPTV said Dubois made his first appearance before a judge Saturday morning. He is being held without bond.