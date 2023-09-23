Florida man wins $1 million prize after playing Lottery scratch-off game at Publix

PENSACOLA, Fla. – A Florida man won $1 million playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Friday.

Christopher Banks, 52, of Pensacola, claimed his prize this week at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office.

According to Lottery officials, he chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Banks purchased his winning ticket at a Publix in his hometown.

The business will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”