80º

WEATHER ALERT

News

Florida man wins $1 million prize after playing Lottery scratch-off game at Publix

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Pensacola, Escambia County, Florida Lottery, Lottery
(Florida Lottery)

PENSACOLA, Fla. – A Florida man won $1 million playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Friday.

Christopher Banks, 52, of Pensacola, claimed his prize this week at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office.

According to Lottery officials, he chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Banks purchased his winning ticket at a Publix in his hometown.

The business will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email