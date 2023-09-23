ProPublica: Clarence Thomas attends Koch network donor events

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas attended Koch network donor events, ProPublica reported Friday after interviewing interviews three former Koch network employees and one major donor.
A spokesperson for the Koch network told ProPublica that Thomas wasn’t present for fundraising conversations, according to the report.
Right-libertarian billionaires Charles and David Koch established the overlapping set of nonprofits that sometimes support litigation before the Supreme Court.
ProPublica had also reported Thomas had enjoyed luxury travel paid by wealthy friends, including Republican donor Harlan Crow, who had also paid for Thomas’s relative’s tuition and was involved in a real estate deal with Thomas’s mother’s home.