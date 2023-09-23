78º

ProPublica: Clarence Thomas attends Koch network donor events

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a new group portrait, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Thomas is acknowledging that he took three trips last year aboard a private plane owned by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. Its the first time in years that Thomas has reported receiving hospitality from Crow. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (J. Scott Applewhite, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas attended Koch network donor events, ProPublica reported Friday after interviewing interviews three former Koch network employees and one major donor.

A spokesperson for the Koch network told ProPublica that Thomas wasn’t present for fundraising conversations, according to the report.

Right-libertarian billionaires Charles and David Koch established the overlapping set of nonprofits that sometimes support litigation before the Supreme Court.

ProPublica had also reported Thomas had enjoyed luxury travel paid by wealthy friends, including Republican donor Harlan Crow, who had also paid for Thomas’s relative’s tuition and was involved in a real estate deal with Thomas’s mother’s home.

