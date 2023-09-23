Video shows parts of building under demolition collapse near drivers in Brickell

Local 10 News obtained video from Only In Dade Saturday that captured parts of a building that was under construction collapsing near drivers in Brickell.

Local 10 News obtained video from Only In Dade Saturday that captured parts of a building that was being demolished collapsing near drivers in Brickell.

It happened sometime Saturday afternoon near Southeast 7th Street and Brickell Avenue.

Authorities told Local 10 News that demolition crews were working on the One Brickell City Centre when the incident occurred.

According to City of Miami District 2 Commissioner Sabina Covo, there were no injuries reported and the area has since been cleaned up.

“We’ve recently been made aware of a construction incident at the location of 700 Brickell Avenue where debris fell onto a sidewalk at the location but have since been safely removed. There have been no reported injuries,” Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department told Local 10 News in a statement Saturday evening.

Authorities said Miami police officers have temporarily blocked Brickell Avenue through South Miami Avenue. Drivers are being asked to seek an alternative route until further notice.

The City of Miami left the following comment on Only In Dade’s Instagram page after the incident occurred:

“The City of Miami’s Building Department is aware of the incident that took place this afternoon at a demolition site in the Brickell area. We immediately deployed Building Inspectors to the site, red-tagged the site and stopped all demolition activities. An emergency meeting has been scheduled for Monday with the demolition contractor and ownership to discuss the unsafe manner in which this site had been conducting demolition activities. Demolition activities will not be allowed to resume until we fully understand what transpired, what safety measures were overlooked that led to the incident, and what policies, site conditions, and activities will be amended to ensure this does not occur again. Jobsite will not be allowed to resume with demo activities until these activities are approved by the Building Department and fully implemented.”

Authorities said building inspectors and police will be onsite until the red tag is removed.

A City of Miami spokesperson also stated that all debris has been removed from sidewalks in the area.

City of Miami officials confirmed the Florida Department of Transportation has been notified and authorities expect to work with OSHA to complete a full investigation as to what transpired.

No other information has been released at this time.