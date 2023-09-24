Police investigate overnight stabbing near Bayside Ferris wheel

Police officers in Miami are trying to figure out why a man was found with a stab wound early Sunday morning.

At the scene, which was located next to the Ferris Wheel behind Bayside Marketplace, a car could be observed within the yellow crime scene tape.

City of Miami Fire Rescue said they arrived to find a 26-year-old man sitting in a silver Chrysler sedan with a stab wound to his shoulder.

He was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious but stable condition, authorities said.

Police have not said what led up to the stabbing or if they are seeking any suspects or persons of interest.