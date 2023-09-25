2 Molotov cocktails thrown at Cuban Embassy in Washington, DC

Edwardo Clark, a Cuban-American, holds an American flag and a Cuban flag as he celebrates outside the new Cuban embassy in Washington, Monday, July 20, 2015. The United States and Cuba restored full diplomatic relations after more than five decades of frosty relations rooted in the Cold War. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON – Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Affairs says the Cuban Embassy in Washington, D.C. was “the target of a terrorist attack” Sunday night when two Molotov cocktails were thrown at the building, ABC News reported.

No injuries were reported, however this is the second violent attack at the embassy since 2020.

in Washington since April, 2020. Back then, an individual shot several rounds against the embassy using an assault rifle.



The anti-Cuban groups resort to terrorism when feeling they enjoy impunity, something that #Cuba has repeatedly warned the US authorities about. — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) September 25, 2023

Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla said someone fired several rounds from an assault rifle at the embassy during the April 2020 attack.

“The anti-Cuban groups resort to terrorism when feeling they enjoy impunity, something that #Cuba has repeatedly warned the US authorities about,” he said.

The Cuban Embassy reopened in Washington in 2015 when formal diplomatic relations between the two countries were normalized.

It’s unclear whether authorities have identified any suspects behind Sunday night’s attack.