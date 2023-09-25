84º

Detectives search for Florida girl’s killer

Shooting kills 3 during dispute over dog sale, deputies say

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Kae’Lynn Matthews was killed during a shooting on Saturday in Jacksonville, according to deputies and relatives. (Courtesy photo)

Detectives were searching Monday for 3-year-old Kae’Lynn Marie Matthews’s killer.

She and three others were shot during a dispute over the sale of a dog on Saturday night in Jacksonville, according to J.D. Stronko, the assistant chief of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

She and two others died after the shooting at about 10 p.m., at the JTB Apartments, at 8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway, in the Baymeadows area, according to Stronko.

“They did travel here for the purposes of conducting the sale of a dog,” Stronko said during a news conference.

Two men fled after the shooting in a black sedan, according to Stronko.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call deputies at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

