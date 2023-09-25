Miami Seaquarium transfers Pacific white-sided dolphin to park in Texas

The Pacific white-sided dolphin named Li’i moved out of the Miami Seaquarium on Sunday night in Virginia Key.

MIAMI – The Miami Seaquarium moved out a Pacific white-sided dolphin — the companion of the orca that recently died — on Sunday.

For over 35 years, the captive male dolphin named Li’i was in the same tank where the female orca known as both Lolita and Tokitae or Toki died on Aug. 18 in Virginia Key.

The Miami Seaquarium released a statement on Monday saying the move was “necessary for his welfare ... so he would be accompanied by other Pacific white-sided dolphins” and that a trainer was with him during the trip and the adaptation process.

Dr. Chris Dold, of Seaworld Parks and Entertainment, said in a statement on Monday that the 40-year-old “geriatric” male dolphin had arrived safely at the park at 10500 SeaWorld Drive.

“He comes to us with non-infectious health conditions that require specialized care,” Dold wrote adding the new home is a 2.5 million gallon cold water habitat.

The Miami Seaquarium recently transferred two other dolphins to The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.

