Man accused of pulling victim’s eyes out of sockets at psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 34-year-old man was arrested last week after he attacked his roommate at a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines where they were both court-ordered to be at, authorities announced Monday.

The attack was reported around 4:45 p.m. Friday at South Florida State Hospital, located at 800 Cypress Drive.

According to Pembroke Pines police, the suspect, Reinaldo Bermeosolo, and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation which turned physical.

Police said Bermeosolo punched the victim in the face and then dragged him onto the floor, where he continued to punch him.

According to authorities, while on the floor, Bermeosolo pulled both of the victim’s eyes out of his eye sockets.

Another patient who was walking past the two men’s room saw what happened and alerted hospital staff who then called 911, authorities said.

Police said Bermeosolo was arrested on an aggravated battery charge and was transported to jail, however, as of Monday, he was no longer showing up in the jail database.

Further details about the initial argument were not immediately released by police.