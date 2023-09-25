Woman accuses well-known Miami-Dade cop of misconduct

A woman said Officer Matt Larsh pulled out his gun and pointed it at her husband’s head during a recent traffic stop in Miami-Dade County.

Larsh made headlines last year when he was injured while he riding an MDPD motorcycle on duty. He underwent rehabilitation and returned to work earlier this year.

The woman, who did not want to be named, accused Larsh of misconduct. She recorded a video of the unmarked sports utility vehicle with police lights that she said he was driving last week.

The woman said that for a moment she was sure Larsh was going to shoot her husband right in front of her, so she started to use her phone to record him. She said Larsh covered his face and left.

After the frightening encounter, the woman called 911 and reported the incident to the FBI, and the U.S. Department of Justice. She said she wants him to be punished.