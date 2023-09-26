Child rushed to hospital after shooting in North Miami

Police respond to reports of a child shot in North Miami.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating after a child was shot.

It happened early Monday evening at a home along the 14000 block of Northwest 5th Place in North Miami.

A 10-year-old boy was seen being rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Authorities have not provided any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but detectives said it is considered an isolated incident and that they are not looking for any suspects.

Officers added that depending what was found in the investigation, someone may be charged in the future.

Questions remain as to who owned the gun and how the child was shot.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.