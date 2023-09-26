Deputies ID man in wheelchair fatally struck by car in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives identified a man Tuesday who was fatally struck by a vehicle while he was in his wheelchair last weekend.

The crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday near the 3700 block of Northeast Third Avenue in Deerfield Beach.

Deputies said the victim, identified as Brandon Douglas Griffin, 35, was crossing Northeast Third Avenue, from east to west, in his wheelchair when he was struck by a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Samuel Gordon Vallon, 24.

According to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro, North Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel responded to the crash and transported Griffin to Broward Health North, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said Vallon remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

At this time, driver impairment, mechanical malfunction and reckless speed are not considered to be contributing factors in this case, according to BSO.

No other information has been released at this time.