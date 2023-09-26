Man detained after climbing on top of ambulance in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police officers detained a man Tuesday afternoon after he climbed on top of an ambulance and refused to come down.

Miramar police said the fire rescue truck was at the intersection of Miramar Parkway and U.S. 441 when the man climbed on top of the roof.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where a shirtless man was seen walking around and even exercising on top of the ambulance.

A Local 10 News crew was in the area when the man jumped off the vehicle and was detained by police. The man was given water shortly before he was put in handcuffs.

Police closed off the street while they worked the situation.

No other information has been released at this time.