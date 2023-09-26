Miami-Dade police search for missing 61-year-old woman

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 61-year-old woman who was reported missing over a week ago and may be in need of services.

Authorities said Yvette Fussell was last seen around 8 a.m. on Sept. 18 walking westbound near the 8000 Block of Northwest 12th Court, in Miami’s Little River area.

Detectives say Fussell is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective O. Tellez or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.