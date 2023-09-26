Officers respond to triple shooting in Miami

Ambulances containing victims from a Miami triple shooting arrive at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

MIAMI – Police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred late Monday night in Miami.

According to police, it happened in the area of Southwest 14th Street and 6th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they said they found three men who had been shot.

All three were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, one in critical condition and two in stable condition, authorities said.

Investigators said they are working to establish the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Police did not provide information regarding whether they are seeking any suspects of persons of interest.