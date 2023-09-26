Police release sketch of man who tried to abduct 2-year-old at Miami-Dade park

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are searching for a man who they said tried to abduct a two-year-old boy at a park in Miami-Dade County just over a week ago.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Southridge Park, located at 11250 Southwest 192nd Street.

Miami-Dade Police said the victim’s mother was at the park when she noticed a man walk toward the playground area and sit down on a bench.

Investigators said as she was walking toward her car with her son, she felt him being pulled away and when she turned around, she saw a man grabbing her son by the shoulder and pulling him away from her.

The woman confronted the man, who released the child before she was able to run to her car, according to police.

Police describe the man as being anywhere from 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing around 200 to 220 pounds. They also said he has dark hair, dark eyes and a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

