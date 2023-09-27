BSO: 2 jailed after West Park raids lead to stashes of coke, flakka, guns and more

WEST PARK, Fla. – A man and woman from West Park pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a host of felony charges after deputies said two searches last week turned up a trove of drugs and guns in both a storage unit and their home.

Broward County deputies arrested Ryna Lynn Kahn, 42, and Phillip Lenord, 44, last Thursday.

According to arrest reports, deputies first executed a search warrant at the Sir Stor-A-Lot facility, located at 1973 S. State Road 7, at around 4:30 that morning.

That search turned up three rifles, two handguns, two bricks of cocaine weighing a little more than two pounds each, a 158-gram bag of the dangerous synthetic drug flakka, 481 grams of cannabis, a bag of 103 suspected MDMA pills marked with a blue clown face, plus more cocaine and nearly 300 grams of a “blue powdered substance” that later tested positive for fentanyl.

Deputies said they also found a white bag containing a “large sum of money.”

A few hours later, deputies raided the pair’s home in the 5800 block of Southwest 26th Street.

There, deputies said they found two more guns: a mini Draco AK-47 pistol and a black Glock 21 pistol.

They said they also found more drugs, including oxycodone and Xanax pills, buprenorphine, amphetamines, “Baby Yoda”-shaped MDMA pills, plus more cannabis and cocaine, including crack cocaine “cookies.”

According to the arrest report, they also found 42 more grams of flakka and another bag full of money.

Kahn faces a total of nine criminal charges while Lenord faces 16. Those charges include counts of armed trafficking in cocaine and fentanyl and drug possession with intent to sell.

Lenord was also charged with possession of weapons and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Both remained jailed without bond in Broward County jail facilities Wednesday.

Lenord, a Haitian national, also remained behind bars on an immigration hold.