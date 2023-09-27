Police search for woman caught on camera stealing from customer’s wallet at nail salon

Police in Coconut Creek are searching for a woman caught on surveillance video stealing from another customer at a nail salon.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Police in Coconut Creek are searching for a woman caught on surveillance video stealing from another customer at a nail salon.

It happened on Sept. 1 at the Venetian Nail Spa off Lyons Road in Coconut Creek.

“It’s very likely she’d done it before,” said Coconut Creek police Detective Shana Conley. “She didn’t hesitate once.”

Video shows the woman brazenly snatch a wristlet wallet that the woman next to her had left on her chair that was full of credit cards, take items out and then put it back.

“As women, we go into nail salons to take a break and relax and have time for ourselves, and you let your guard down,” said Conley.

In this case, the owner of the wristlet had left it behind.

Police said the woman in the video could have done the right thing and turned it in, but instead, she went the criminal route.

“It took a matter of seconds for her to grab the wristlet and take out the personal belongings and shove it back in her purse,” said Conley. “Some people, I guess it doesn’t bother them taking somebody else’s property.”