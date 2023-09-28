Band volunteer at Miami-Dade high school fondled 17-year-old student, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A band volunteer at a Miami-Dade high school inappropriately touched a 17-year-old student during school hours, leading to his arrest Wednesday, according to police.

Miami-Dade police said the incident happened last Thursday afternoon at Miami Carol City Senior High School, located at 3301 NW 183rd St. in Miami Gardens.

According to an arrest report, the victim told police that she went into the school’s band room by herself because she wasn’t feeling well.

Police said a short time later, Malachi Cheeseborough came in to check up on her.

The report states that Cheeseborough, 24, began rubbing the girl’s thighs and slid his hand through one of the leg holes of her short tights before fondling her genitals. The girl took pictures of his hand inside of her pants, police said.

Police arrested Cheeseborough on a charge of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

He was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $7,500 bond, as of Thursday morning.

Local 10 News has contacted the Miami-Dade school district seeking comment on the arrest and has not yet received a response as of 11:15 Thursday morning.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the suspect’s age.