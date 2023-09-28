Increase in laxative misuse linked to social media

A new social media trend is contributing to a nationwide shortage of laxatives as people turn to these over-the-counter medications for weight loss.

Some users claim the products are as effective as drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy without the high cost or need for a prescription, but doctors warn that misuse can lead to serious health risks.

“The biggest problem I think is going to be your electrolyte disorder. people who are using laxatives on a regular basis unless they’re replacing their electrolytes they can get into trouble, said Gastroenterologist Dr. Mark Lamet.

He said electrolyte imbalances can lead to fatigue and muscle cramps or weakness.

Severe imbalances can lead to serious health issues including coma, seizures, and cardiac arrest.

DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR DEPRESSION

Researchers have identified a pattern of brain activity or biomarkers related to clinical signs of recovery from treatment-resistant depression.

The discovery came through the use of a novel deep brain stimulation, or D.B.S. device, capable of recording brain signals,

Although the approach is still experimental, clinical research shows that D.B.S. can be used safely and effectively to treat cases of depression in which symptoms have not improved with antidepressant medications.

LONG COVID BLOOD TEST IN THE WORKS

Scientists are getting closer to developing a long COVID-19 blood test.

Researchers say they’ve been able to identify distinct differences in blood taken from patients with and without the condition.

Those with long Covid had unique immune cells and lower cortisol levels compared to those without it.

The findings pave the way for additional research.