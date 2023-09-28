84º

Juan Guaidó to join FIU as visiting professor

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The former Venezuelan opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, has accepted an invitation from Florida International University to become a visiting professor.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier this week, Guaidó will join the Adam Smith Center’s Senior Leadership Fellows program as a visiting professor.

He said the position would: “Give him a new stage and an opportunity to talk about the challenges of defending democracy, resisting a dictatorship and acocompanying the most vulnerable.”

Guaidó, the former president of Venezuela’s National Assembly from 2019 to 2021, said that after more than four years of Maduro’s persecution, he decided to travel out of Caracas, through Venezuela and Colombia, and later to the United States in April of 2023.

