Surfside commissioners set to vote on development plan for site of deadly condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Families who lost loved ones in the Surfside condo collapse rallied outside town hall on Wednesday night.

Inside, Surfside commissioners were set to vote on a developer’s plan to place a loading zone and trash dumpsters along an area that is designated for a memorial park for the victims of the tragedy.

Family members of those died in the said the development of that site will impact the planned memorial on 88th Street.

During the meeting, tempers boiled over.

Surfside resident Oliver Sanchez was accused of making hand gestures at Mayor Shlomo Danzinger from the audience.

Police officers escorted Sanchez and another man from the room.

“Usually we don’t throw residents out with ridiculous things that the man was giving you his middle finger,” Surfside Commissioner Nelly Velasquez said.

The emotions coming as the commission prepared to vote on final approval of the development of the Champlain Towers South site, where 98 people died in 2021.

Family members of those who died were opposed to the development plan, saying a loading dock on 88th Street for the new building would impact, and possibly delay, the construction of a memorial dedicated to the victims.

“We’re simply asking for the developer to present his plans to FDOT with the loading docks and trash trucks located on Collins Avenue, like many buildings already on Collins Avenue,” said Martin Langesfeld, who lost his sister and brother-in-law in the collapse.

Representatives from developer DMAC International presented a revised plan, strictly limiting use of the loading dock and moving trash collection to the basement.