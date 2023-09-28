Sweetwater man accused of armed attack involving gunshots, 2 pistol-whippings

SWEETWATER, Fla. – Police arrested a Sweetwater man Wednesday after they said he shot at a man twice, pistol-whipped him, then went into a mobile home and pistol-whipped and threatened to kill a woman.

Authorities said it all happened just after 9:15 a.m. in the Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park.

An arrest report states that Michael Owen Martin, 27, came up to a man washing a car outside a trailer on Northwest Third Street, yelled “yo!” and then shot at him twice but missed.

Martin, who knew the man, proceeded to pistol-whip him, police said. The suspect then went into the trailer and went up to a sleeping woman, pistol-whipped her in her forehead, then yelled that he was going to kill her, the report states.

Police said as the altercation between the three continued, Martin “racked the gun again in an attempt to chamber a round but failed to properly do so,” causing a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson round to fall to the ground.

The report states that Martin told the man “Pick up the bullet, I’m going to kill you with it.”

Martin then hid the gun, which was reported stolen from Homestead, behind a washing machine, left the trailer and stole the woman’s Mercedes-Benz. Police said they recovered the vehicle two blocks away and said it had a bullet hole in it.

Police said after officers arrived, the male victim “was visibly shaken and bleeding substantially from different parts of his upper torso due to numerous lacerations.”

They said the woman suffered injuries too.

Police arrested Martin on six felony charges Wednesday, including two counts each of aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Martin, who was already out on felony bond on identity theft charges, was being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of Thursday evening.