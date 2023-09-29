88º

Bassinet recalled due to suffocation risk

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using 5in1 Rocker Bassinets because they pose suffocation, strangulation, and fall hazards to infants. (Courtesy: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Bassinets sold nationwide are not being recalled due to suffocation and strangulation risks, according to a federal safety regulator.

The 5in1 Rocker Bassinets, sold at Walmart as well as online, are being recalled because they pose suffocation, strangulation and fall hazards to infants, according to the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission.

In a media release, CPSC said bassinets fail to meet the safety requirements of CPSC’s Infant Sleep Products Rule. The products do not conform to the safety requirements for bassinets and lack required markings, labeling, and instructions. The bassinets and their packaging also lack a tracking label containing certain information, such as the date of manufacture, required for children’s products including durable infant or toddler products.

The bassinets were sold in green and gray color schemes and advertised and listed as a 5in1 Rocker Bassinet on the product packaging. The markings “Ya.Ya.Ya, 5IN1UPC Code 09331849600139, 01 Rock Sleeper, 02 Dream Centre, 03 Cozy Seat, 04 Travel Bassinet, 05 Rock & Play, Made in China, and Age 1-36 months” also appear on the packaging.

Consumers are advised to throw the product away. The CPSC said the importer of the product is not cooperating with the recall at the moment.

