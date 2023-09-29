BSO: Suspect arrested months after beating man over movie theater seats

Cellphone video captured an attack in July at a movie theater in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 27-year-old man was arrested Thursday, months after he attacked a 63-year-old man over movie theater seats in Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Jesse Montez Thorton II, 27, faces one count of aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

The incident was reported shortly before 10 p.m. July 10 at the AMC Pompano Beach 18 movie theater at 2315 N. Federal Highway.

According to authorities, the victim, Marc Cohen, and his wife had purchased VIP tickets that included assigned seating for a film.

“When Cohen and his wife arrived at the movie theater, he noticed an unknown adult male and adult female in his seats,” BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro said in a news release. “Cohen politely asked the subject, Jesse Montez Thorton II, to move from their seats. Witnesses said that’s when Thorton became hostile.”

Caro said video shows Cohen losing his balance and falling down the steps before Thorton stands over him and repeatedly punches him in the face until witnesses rushed over to help Cohen and pulled Thorton off him.

Caro said Thorton and the woman he was with left the theater before deputies arrived and Cohen was transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries to his head and face.

“BSO detectives worked this case for months,” Caro said. “The video and information about this callous attack received national and international media attention and generated leads, including an anonymous tip through Broward Crime Stoppers.”

Caro said detectives identified Thorton as the suspect in the attack and he was taken into custody Thursday with assistance from Fort Lauderdale police.

As of Friday morning, Thorton was being held at the Broward County Main Jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond.