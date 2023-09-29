Police: Man faces attempted murder charge after shooting victim in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a man Thursday who they said shot a person in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to an arrest report from the Miami-Dade Police Department, Gary Sebrin Hills II, 35, of Miami, is facing one count each of second-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Miami-Dade police officers said they responded to a shooting call around 3:30 p.m. near the 10300 block of Southwest 173rd Street, in the West Perrine area.

Upon arrival, police said they spoke to a witness at the scene who identified Hills as the shooter and said that he had left the scene in a brown sedan with a Florida license plate.

Authorities said they sent out a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) alert for Hills and his vehicle shortly after the incident was reported.

According to the report, MDPD officers located a suspected vehicle traveling northbound on South Dixie Highway and Southwest 136th Street where they were able to stop the vehicle and detain Hills.

Before putting Hills in handcuffs, police said they spotted a semi-automatic handgun on his lap.

Authorities said the gun was left inside Hills’ vehicle for police to investigate.

Investigators learned that following an argument between the victim and a witness, the dispute became physical and both parties had to be separated.

Police said following the argument, Hills left the residence and went into his vehicle. He then began to reverse when the victim grabbed a glass bottle from the home and threw it at his vehicle, but did not strike it, authorities said.

Shortly after the victim threw the bottle at the vehicle, Hills pulled out a handgun, shot the victim and then fled the area, the report stated.

Police said they later located Hills around 4:45 p.m. near the 11000 block of South Dixie Highway in Pinecrest, where they took him into custody.

After allowing Hills to drink some water and smoke a cigarette while being interviewed, Hills asked detectives “Is this about a homicide?”

Investigators brought Hills into an interview room where he stated that he wanted an attorney present.

As of Friday afternoon, Hills was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Miami-Dade police did not release any information on the victim’s identity, age, gender or condition in the arrest report.