Police: Missing boy from Margate last seen being dropped off at school

MARGATE, Fla. – Margate police are searching for a boy who was last seen Wednesday morning.

According to police, Jared Agenor was last seen around 8 a.m. that morning as he was being dropped off by his mother at his school, West Broward Academy, located in the 5200 block of Coconut Creek Parkway.

Police described Jared as a Black male who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, red pants, red shoes and a white ski cap.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.