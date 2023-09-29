Teen accused of beating clerk after stealing vape pens from Miami Beach store

A 17-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday after Miami Beach police said she and a group of other girls attacked an employee following a brazen theft at a popular store on Lincoln Road.

Local 10 News obtained cellphone video recorded by the male employee of Surf Style, located at 421 Lincoln Road, that captured the sound of the scuffle and the victim screaming for someone to call police following the attack.

According to an arrest report from the Miami Beach Police Department, Racheida Murphy is facing a felony battery charge.

Investigators said the incident happened around 4 p.m. after Murphy and a group of women went into the store and allegedly stole vape pens.

“We were charging customers when we saw the girls stealing so as they walked out, I went out to take a photo of them,” the male clerk, who asked to remain identified, told Local 10 News.

The victim told Local 10 News when he witnessed the theft, he walked out of his store to take a video of the thieves when his cellphone was slapped out of his hand, and he began to get pummeled.

“Someone hit from the back, and I just remember everyone hitting me,” said the male employee.

Authorities said following the attack, Murphy attempted to use her bicycle as a weapon to hit the victim.

According to Murphy’s arrest report, the victim was treated by Miami Beach Fire Rescue at the scene for his injuries.

Police said the man sustained lacerations to the bridge of his nose and his left cheekbone which required liquid stitches and medical personnel believe there will be a permanent scar on his face, according to the report.

They also said the man sustained bruising and swelling on the left eye, scratches and swelling on the right side of his head, scratches on the right side of his neck and swelling and redness on his left upper arm.

Store employee assaulted in Miami Beach. (WPLG)

When video of the attack surfaced, police said were able to track down Murphy at Miami Beach Senior High School, where she attends, and took her into custody.

Murphy made her first court appearance in Miami-Dade bond court Thursday morning.

“Ma’am, you were arrested for felony battery,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer. “She’s a danger to the community based on her actions, and a bond is appropriate.”

Murphy’s bond was set at $5,000 and she was ordered to have no contact with the victim and to stay at least 500 feet from the victim’s home or place of employment.

MBPD said they arrested five other suspects, four of whom are juveniles, in connection with the attack. Their identities have not been released as of Friday evening.