Broward man accused of pretending to be student, raping teenage girl

This Coffee County Sheriff's Office inmate records mugshot shows Dennis Wemberly, of Pompano Beach, who was arrested on Wednesday in Alabama.

A 23-year-old man from Broward County stands accused of pretending to be a high school student and raping a 15-year-old girl in Alabama.

Detectives identified the man who allegedly pretended to be a student as Dennis Wemberly, of Pompano Beach, according to Capt. Billy Haglund, a spokesman for the Enterprise Police Department.

A teacher reported Wemberly was on a school shuttle among Enterprise High School students on Wednesday afternoon, in Alabama’s city of Enterprise, according to police.

Wemberly was in the custody of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, records show.

Prosecutors charged Wemberly with rape in the second degree, transmitting obscene material to a child, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing of a school, inmate records show.

Alabama’s ABC News affiliate WDHN contributed to this report.

