Detectives search for driver of white BMW SUV after street shooting in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Detectives were searching for the driver of a white four-door BMW sports utility vehicle on Saturday morning after a shooting injured one person in Miami-Dade County.

The driver of the BMW was involved in the road rage shooting on Friday afternoon after a hit-and-run crash just north of Kendall, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The BMW was traveling eastbound when it collided with a white GMC van and failed to stop, so the driver of the GMC followed the BMW and confronted the driver who was forced to stop in traffic, according to Detective Luis Sierra, a spokesman for MDPD.

“The driver from the GMC van exited his vehicle approached the BMW and began to punch the car. The driver of the BMW retrieved his firearm and discharged it,” Sierra wrote in a statement.

The street shooting was shortly before 4:40 p.m., on Friday in the area of Bird Road and Southwest 112th Avenue after a hit-and-run crash on the eastbound lanes of Bird Road, police said.

The bullet struck the driver of a nearby black Volkswagen and the driver of the BMW fled, police said. Police officers arrested the driver of the GMC and fire rescue personnel took the driver injured, whose condition was stable, to the hospital.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.