Have you seen this 88-year-old man reported missing from Allapattah?

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for an 88-year-old man who was reported missing on Friday.
Authorities said Louis Dilbert was last seen in Miami’s Allapattah area.
According to detectives, Dilbert is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.
Investigators said Dilbert was last seen wearing a camouflage baseball hat, green shirt and khaki pants.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Detective J. Nardoni or the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300.
