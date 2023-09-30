88º

Man shot dead outside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, police say

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead outside the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood early Saturday morning.

According to Seminole police, it happened just before 4:30 a.m. after an argument occurred between a male pedestrian and one or more individuals who arrived at the casino in a vehicle.

Investigators said an occupant of the vehicle fired one shot that struck the pedestrian in the chest. 

Authorities said the man was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Police said the vehicle fled the scene and they are actively interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video as the investigation continues.  

The victim’s age and identity have not been released at this time.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

