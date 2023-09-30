Miami police search for missing man last seen in Little Havana

The Miami Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating a 77-year-old man who was reported missing on Friday.

According to detectives, Mitchell McClain was last seen in the Little Havana area.

Authorities said McClain is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He has black and white hair and brown eyes.

McClain was last seen wearing a white plaid short-sleeved button-down shirt, dark blue pants and a dark green baseball cap.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Detective L. Verne or the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300.