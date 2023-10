A deadly crash that occurred early Sunday morning is under investigation in Broward County.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly crash that occurred early Sunday morning is under investigation in Broward County.

According to first responders, a vehicle crashed on the exit ramp of I-95 and Oakland Park Boulevard.

The exit ramp was closed for several hours as crews investigated.

Authorities have not said what led up to the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

The identity of the driver has not been released.