Search continues for driver who opened fire during Miami-Dade road rage incident

Miami-Dade police are still searching for a driver involved in a road rage case that ended with shots fired at a busy intersection.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are still searching for a driver involved in a road rage case that ended with shots fired at a busy intersection.

It happened during rush hour Friday afternoon, near Bird Road and Southwest 112th Avenue.

Police said it was there that a BMW and a GMC work van were heading east along Bird Road, when the driver of the BMW suddenly hit the van, before speeding off.

That led the driver of the van to follow the BMW, police said, but after getting stuck in traffic, things took a turn when the van’s driver got out.

According to police, that driver started punching the BMW, causing that car’s driver to pull out a gun and open fire.

The bullet hit a third driver in a Volkswagen who was later taken to the hospital.

The driver of the BMW fled the scene while the van’s driver was taken into custody.