Florida gas prices dip 10 cents last week

While oil prices remain high, gas prices dropped 10 cents last week in the Sunshine State, AAA reported Monday.

According to AAA, the state average has now declined 20 cents per gallon, through the past two weeks.

Sunday’s state average was $3.49 per gallon -- the lowest daily average price since late July.

“Gas prices are moving lower, even as the price of oil remains near 2023 highs,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Now that the summer driving season is over, gasoline demand has declined, but gasoline production is stronger than a year ago. Gasoline futures logged a second-consecutive 18 cent drop, which should signal another round of falling prices at the pump this week.”

AAA reported that the price of oil settled at $90.79 per barrel -- 1% more than the week before.

The most expensive metro markets are currently West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.70), Naples ($3.65), and Port St. Lucie ($3.60).

The least expensive metro markets are Pensacola ($3.33), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.36), and Melbourne-Titusville ($3.39).