Lionel Messi launches new kids’ menu at Hard Rock properties

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A variety of kid’s favorites were on the menu at DRV PNK Stadium on Monday night.

Dozens of lucky children got to try out the cuisine that had been handpicked and created by soccer star Lionel Messi.

“The only word I can describe Messi with is GOAT,” said Lucas Easton. “He’s the Greatest Of All Time. He’s the best.”

The Hard Rock Messi Kids Menu consists of chicken fingers, pasta, and the special Messi X Burger, not to mention the tasty Messi Golden Chicken Sandwich.

The new food items are part of a partnership between Messi and Hard Rock International.

“When he does things for adults, everything works well, but when he does things with kids, you’ll see…he’s a different person,” said Elena Albarez, VP of Marketing with Hard Rock International. “He loves kids which is why I think this is going to be amazing and a success.”

They will be available on menus worldwide at all Hard Rock properties.