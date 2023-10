King tides, along with rainfall caused flooding in Fort Lauderdale Monday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Rainfall mixed with seasonal king tides led to flooding in portions of Fort Lauderdale Monday.

Local 10 News was in the Las Olas Isles neighborhood, where floodwaters covered portions of Las Olas Boulevard amid heavy rains.

Floodwaters also inundated side streets in the area and water also encroached from nearby seawalls as king tides hit.

